American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced in a joint statement Friday that they would be giving thousands of free vacations to New York City health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies said in the statement that more than 4,000 workers employed at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst medical center would be treated to roundtrip vacations to destinations throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean once they can “take time for themselves.”

Hyatt Hotels plans to provide accommodations once they arrive at no cost.

The companies said doctors, nurses, physician assistants, facility workers, and food service teams would be among those who qualify for the trips.

“We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our health care workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Israel Rocha, vice president of NYC Health + Hospitals and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, said.

“Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented health care crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support,” he continued.

The New York City metropolitan area has emerged as one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. As of Sunday, the New York City Health Department reported more than 177,000 cases and 14,505 confirmed deaths reported by New York state.

New York state as a whole has reported more than 21,000 deaths and more than 333,000 confirmed cases.