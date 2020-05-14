Man Collects, Donates iPads to Enable the Elderly to Connect with Family

A New Jersey man who knew first-hand how important it is to stay connected with relatives started collecting iPads to enable the elderly in care homes and hospitals to see their families.

Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, resident John Lynch recently had to say his farewell to his 92-year-old father — who died of a non-coronavirus related illness — over FaceTime. Because Lynch’s father was in a memory care unit in Atlanta, he could not visit him in person before his death, CBS News reported.

“In the memory of my father, Hugh Lynch, I want to help people in the hospitals communicate with their family members,” he said.

After Lynch learned that some nurses used their personal cell phones to connect patients with their families, Lynch was inspired to help others who have faced similar situations.

Lynch’s charity, Lunch with Lynch Foundation — which normally focuses on providing learning experiences for children and providing assistance for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses — is now making it its mission to donate iPads to health care facilities where patients cannot see their families in person.

More than 60 iPads have been collected through Operation Connection: The iPad Project so far. The first 20 iPads went to Cape May County Medical Center, and the remaining 40 will be distributed to Cape May County nursing homes and other facilities across the country.

The foundation is still accepting new or gently-used iPads as well as cash donations.

“Our families have told us how important it is and how much they really appreciate the opportunity to see their loved ones and talk to them,” said Tom Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation.