A group of U.S. Navy veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, are stepping out to raise money for families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

When 85-year-old Ernie Martel heard recently that Della Lamb Community Services needed help supporting community members during the health crisis, he called up several of his friends, according to KCTV.

Together, Martel, 99-year-old Harold Gosseen, and 78-year-old Don Varney pledged to walk one mile a day to raise money for the organization.

“We just want to give back, we’ve been blessed all these years,” said Martel.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, Della Lamb’s mission has been to help its community members “meet the challenges of education, employment, and self-sufficiency in an ever-changing world,” according to its website.

Every morning, the “Three Musketeers,” as the veterans called themselves, do five laps around the senior living facility, which equals a mile.

The men said they would continue as long as there was a need during the pandemic.

“If it’s over in December we will quit in December, if it’s over next year, good Lord willing, we will still [be] here and walking next year,” Martel commented.

Monday, the senior living facility praised the veterans for their efforts.

“Our local residents here at Tiffany Springs Senior Living are not only young at heart but their hearts are huge,” the facility wrote on Facebook.

So far, the veterans have raised $1,690 for Della Lamb.

“Please support them to fulfill their vision by making a donation as they walk their way to helping those in KC achieve their full potential,” the post continued.

“No donation is too small, and none is too big. For $2.25 they can feed one child one meal a day,” Martel explained.

When asked how much money he and his friends hoped to raise, the veteran jokingly said one million dollars.

“But that’s impossible. But whatever it takes, you know,” he concluded.