A World War II veteran in Portland, Oregon, is raising money in a unique way to help his neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

When 99-year-old Bud Lewis heard how so many families were struggling to get by during the health crisis, he got an idea, according to Fox 12.

Before his 100th birthday on August 8, Lewis planned to walk 100 laps around the track at Duniway Park to raise funds for the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division.

For nearly 100 years, the nonprofit organization Lewis called “the love of my life” has offered food and clothing to people in need.

“I’m just here doing what I can to help Sunshine Division help thousands of people that they help at this time of crisis and it’s a fun thing to do for me. I keep busy doing this and seeing wonderful friends and that’s the gist of it. It’s an honor for me to do this, thank you,” he said.

For a long time, Portland residents have referred to the veteran and former policeman as “an ageless icon.”

“After serving in the South Pacific with the 41st Infantry Division during World War II, he became a Portland Police Officer, where he was eventually promoted to Commander of the Sunshine Division, which he served for ten years,” the Portland Police Bureau’s website read.

When his mission is completed, Lewis will have walked a total of 25 miles.

Tuesday, the Portland Police shared a photo of the beloved veteran on its Twitter page as he put in some time on the track:

Bud Lewis to Walk 100 Laps before his 100th Birthday in Support of Sunshine Division (Photo) https://t.co/ALzgY5DGxu pic.twitter.com/SwsSgikH3K — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 12, 2020

Lewis said the health crisis is a unique time for people to reach out and meet each other’s needs.

“I see what I am doing now as both seizing an opportunity to help further Sunshine Division’s efforts and do something to celebrate my 100th birthday in a significant way. It’s kind of like putting the frosting on the cake of my years,” he concluded.