VIDEO: Newborn Girl Found Outside Fire Station in Texas

A baby girl was surrendered during the wee hours of the morning at a fire station in Crosby, Texas, on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. when firefighters at the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department found the infant wrapped in a blanket and lying near the station’s front entrance, according to ABC 13.

An anonymous woman had reportedly called 911 and stated that she left the baby at the station located at 2500 US-90 in east Harris County.

Hours later, ABC 13 reporter Jeff Ehling tweeted footage of the station and told viewers that when the girl was located, she still had her umbilical cord attached:

New born baby girl left at this Crosby Fire dept. overnight.

Tip caller let officials know the little girl was here. She is just hours old and in good shape at a near by hospital.#abc13 pic.twitter.com/lrO1G377S0 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) June 1, 2020

The baby, whom officials believed was just two hours old, was later transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The child’s mother will not face legal repercussions because she acted in compliance with state law, which allows a parent to leave their baby at a designated safe place, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

The site read:

If you have a newborn that you’re unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked. The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Then, your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

“Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect,” the agency continued.

Following the incident, HCSO Lt. Christopher Bruce said the woman did the right thing by calling 911 to alert first responders.

“This fire station is not manned 24 hours a day, so she wanted to make sure the child was taken care of,” he concluded.