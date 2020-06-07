J.K. Rowling: ‘Transgender’ Claims Erase Women, Gays

The transgender ideology will erase women and gays from the law and culture, said a polite tweet from J.K. Rowling, the British left-wing author of the Harry Potter books.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling’s tweet prompted grateful responses from women, lesbians, and gays who have seen their priorities shoved aside as progressives embrace the transgender claims.

The transgender movement says each person’s biological sex is determined by their personal feeling of “gender,” not by their biology.

This claim demands governments force people of all ages to agree men do become real women whenever the men declare they have the “gender identity” of a woman.

It also requires everyone to accept the construct a man’s penis becomes a woman’s penis when he says so, and it requires all to encourage confused children to take risky and irreversible drugs and cosmetic surgery.

Critics say the transgender demand would outlaw the biological definition of women and men, and make it impossible for people to promote, protect or celebrate the social status of women and men, lesbians and gays

Transgender activists reacted angrily to Rowling’s tweet:

I don’t know why JK Rowling is going on a hateful anti-trans rant today but I don’t have time for her bullshit so I’m just gonna throw out all our Harry Potter books and keep it moving. — Touré (@Toure) June 6, 2020

You did not stop tweeting so I killed Harry Potter. Next I will kill Neville Longbottom. I have a horse tied to each of his limbs facing east, west, north, and south. Please don't make me shout "hyaa" at these noble steeds. — Dreamboat 💖 Branny (@bransonreese) June 6, 2020

Oh my god shut the fuck up — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) June 6, 2020

Some progressives were confused by the idea that anyone could disagree with the transgender ideology. Molly Jong-Fast is an editor at TheDailyBeast.com:

Why does she keep doing this? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 6, 2020

Rowling responded politely, and with some sympathy towards men who insist they are women:

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

WOLF and other feminist and centrist groups used Twitter to answer the angry responses from pro-transgender progressives:

Telling someone that she “hates” a group of people when she goes out of her way to say she doesn’t is despicable. It’s not an argument. It’s a cheap slur. Crybully. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 7, 2020

Yes we do love her back. Trans people appreciate @jk_rowling's courage in speaking out against an authoritarian ideology that oppresses women, gay people and trans people. We need to return to reality. Sex is real and it is immutable. — Dr Debbie Hayton 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DebbieHayton) June 6, 2020

Many people thanked Rowling:

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. This means so much to us. #SupportLesbians https://t.co/o0BtKglvWp — Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights – caWsbar (@cawsbar) June 6, 2020

Thank-you @jk_rowling for speaking up for ordinary women and girls! We want our rape crisis shelters, sports teams, hospital wards, and locker rooms for females only—both for ourselves and our daughters! That’s a pretty basic desire that women and girls have always had — Sizzle 🔥 (@palladianblue) June 6, 2020

Thank you, J.K., for standing with us in this fight! We need more voices who are willing to face down the mob. Women are afraid to speak the truth. Threatened, attacked, fired, censored for recognizing reality (all have happened to me). This matters.https://t.co/eIwmrObhla — M. K. Fain (@mkay_fain) June 6, 2020

Thank you for saying this. I have been told not to speak out about female genital mutilation because it's "transphobic ". How am I able to campaign for myself and millions of my sisters who have also suffered if I can't recognize sex? — Jana Cornel (@RadfemJana) June 6, 2020

Rowling dismissed the insults with a short tweet: