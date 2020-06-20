Rioters not wearing masks while many Americans were forced to remain in lockdown exposed government leaders’ double standard, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said at President Trump’s Great American Comeback Rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Now you have people in lockdowns, you got people that are doing riots, no masks and stuff. It exposed a lot of things. It exposed Democrat run cities like my home state of Minnesota, horribly run, horribly. It was run bad before the pandemic,” he told Breitbart News.

“We had the worst black unemployment in the United States because we didn’t follow what our great president set forth,” Lindell noted, adding that the president’s speech would help Americans remember what life was like before the pandemic.

He continued:

I think it’s gonna set so many examples, and people, what this is gonna do is inspire people to remember before the pandemic where we were at in this country, which we’ve never been before. And it’s gonna show that great hope and faith again that we’re going to come out of this and it’s gonna be safer and more secure and stronger than ever.

Monday, President Trump tweeted that nearly one million people had requested tickets to his rally in Tulsa, according to Breitbart News.

Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

“Trump’s rally was initially scheduled on June 19, the same day as Juneteenth, a holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. But the president decided to reschedule the rally to Saturday so as not to coincide with the holiday,” the article read.

In a video posted to Twitter Friday, the president said the country was coming back very strong economically, adding that job numbers in recent weeks were “record setting”:

“And now, retail sales numbers are incredible. We created a tremendous base so that when we had to close it up to save millions of lives, we were able to open it and now we’re doing well,” he concluded.