A Taco Casa restaurant employee in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, no longer has to struggle to get to his job thanks to one person’s generosity.

NEWS WE LOVE 😍 Anonymous man buys a new car for a Taco Casa employee he saw walking to work every day in Tuscaloosa! Courtesy Taco Casa – Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/TC65baE4B3 — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) June 30, 2020

When a long-time customer of the restaurant saw the young man walking to work in the heat of the day, he decided to do something about it, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Monday, Taco Casa’s Vice President of Operations Rod Wilkin Jr. lead the employee outside the building where the donor’s surprise was waiting for him in the parking lot.

“Okay, so there is a gentleman here in town that wants to remain anonymous but wants to surprise you and he has just given me keys to a car for you and it’s right here,” Wilkin Jr. said, gesturing toward the fully paid-off Acura sedan.

“For me?” the employee asked.

“For you,” Wilkin Jr. replied as everyone standing nearby clapped and cheered.

Moments later, the young man was handed the keys and excitedly walked over to the car.

“That’s all he kept saying is that it’s a God thing and he wants you to enjoy it,” Wilkin Jr. said, adding that he would no longer have to endure the heat on his way to and from work since the car had air conditioning.

His coworkers jokingly said now that he had reliable transportation, there was no excuse to be late.

“I’m never late. But I’ll be super early now,” the young man told them, laughing.

Later, restaurant owner Rod Wilkin said the gift was one of the greatest acts of kindness he had ever witnessed.

“It’s just amazing to think that a customer has met another person for 15 minutes and feels like God has told him that hey I need to buy him a car. I need to take care of this man, I need to show him and I need to show the love of Jesus to this individual,” he commented.

As of Thursday, the video had more than 5,000 reactions and over 3,000 shares, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.