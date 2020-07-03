Community members in Las Vegas, Nevada, are showing their support for a Metropolitan Police officer battling lung cancer.

In 2018, Crystal Sanchez was diagnosed and treated for the cancer but it later returned and spread, 8 News Now reported Thursday.

“With chemotherapy, it would be nine to 12 months. That’s if it doesn’t work. And if it does work, then possibly longer than the 12 months, but we’re not sure how long,” said the 30-year-old single mom and veteran of the Nevada National Guard.

In 2011, Sanchez served in Afghanistan and her exposure to biohazards and radiation during that time may have caused the cancer, especially because she was young and a non-smoker.

Wednesday, fellow Officer Kelly Bluth set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Sanchez’s medical expenses. As of Friday, the page had raised $35,396 of its $125,000 goal.

The site read:

Crystal Sanchez simply represents the best of humanity. She has been selfless in her service to our nation as a soldier, she has been dedicated to keeping our community safe as a police officer, and she has always maintained a positive attitude despite her personal adversity and the surrounding challenges that have compounded her battle against cancer during a global pandemic.

Because Sanchez’s main concern was for her six-year-old daughter, Bluth said “any donations not used for medical care and services will be placed in a trust that has been established for the benefit and funding of Evelyn’s future education.”

Friday, donor Ron Lao wrote on the fundraising page that although he did not know Sanchez personally, he was praying for her.

“Sending love from my family to yours. Be strong and courageous, the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9,” he continued.

In response to the overwhelming support, Sanchez said she did not think the words ‘thank you’ adequately expressed how she felt.

“I can’t just say ‘thank you’ to these people because it’s so much more than that,” she explained.