Thousands of Serbians in Belgrade protested new coronavirus lockdown measures announced by the government following a spike in new virus cases on Tuesday, Euronews reported.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had announced Tuesday that coronavirus quarantine measures would be reintroduced this week following an “alarming” wave of new cases in the country. At least 299 new coronavirus cases were confirmed within 24 hours in Serbia on Tuesday and 13 people had died, the country’s health ministry said.

The lockdown announcement prompted citizens to gather in the Serbian capital on Tuesday night to protest the quarantine in front of the National Assembly building, where parliament meets. Riot police clashed with protesters, who attempted to storm the parliament building and gained partial entry at one point. Police fired tear gas at demonstrators, who fought back by “throwing projectiles including flares, stones, bottles, and eggs at authorities,” according to the report.

“[T]housands of angry Belgraders shout[ed] ‘Vučić, kill yourself,'” as police “pushe[d] students and women with batons and shields in front of the entrance to the [National] Assembly” where “thousands gathered,” Serbian cable TV network and news outlet Nova S reported.

Demonstrators were reportedly outraged that the president was reimposing quarantine measures, as Vučić has been blamed for easing original restrictions too early, directly causing the “alarming” and “critical” spike in cases he described in Tuesday’s new lockdown announcement.

“Our good president lifted the state of emergency because of the election, and now he wants to impose it again,” one protester told the Associated Press (AP).

“We are here today because our government is trying, for the second time, to put us in [our] homes, to impose quarantine, for which it is only its [the government’s] responsibility because they made all the mistakes that led to the increase of the patients of the coronavirus,” one protester told Nova S.

On Wednesday, police in the capital said “23 people were detained in the clashes that lasted for more than six hours” on Tuesday, AP reported. Serbian Police chief Vladimir Rebic told state-run Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) that “authorities are working to identify more people who took part in the rioting that left 43 police officers and 17 demonstrators injured.”