WATCH: Man Catches Toddler Falling Off Fourth-Floor A/C Unit

A man in Huai’an, China, performed an amazing rescue recently when he saw a toddler in a precarious situation.

Tense video footage showed the child clinging to an air conditioning unit outside a fourth-story apartment building, according to the New York Post.

The child had reportedly locked his grandmother out of the apartment and then climbed through the window, the outlet said.

When the toddler lost his grip, his body flipped over several times in the air as he plunged to the ground.

Thankfully, a man standing just below reached up and caught the child in his arms, then laid him on his shoulder as neighbors gathered around to help.

A similar instance occurred on July 3 when Phillip Blanks, a former college football player and ex-Marine, saved a child that was thrown from a burning apartment building in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Breitbart News.

“Instinct. There wasn’t much thinking. I just reacted. I just did it,” Blanks said of the rescue.

Video footage showed the 28-year-old run toward the building where flames had engulfed an apartment’s balcony.

Seconds later, he reached out as the child’s mother threw her son down in an effort to save his life.

Blanks recalled:

He was twirling in the air like a propeller. I just did my best. His head landed perfectly on my elbow. His ankle got twisted up as I was diving. The guy who was there with me — it looked like he wasn’t going to catch him. So that’s why I stepped in. I just wanted to make a better catch.

Sadly, the boy’s mother did not survive the fire.

“She’s the real hero of the story. Because she made the ultimate sacrifice to save her children,” Blanks commented.

Following the rescue, the ex-Marine said he made it his mission to “track those two children and their father down, and to help them as much as I can,” he told WWMT.