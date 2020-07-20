Couple Adopts Five Siblings Separated in Foster Care

A couple in Texas took a leap of faith to grow their family, adopting five siblings separated in the foster care system.

The Bonura family’s journey to becoming a large family began with heartbreak. They had twins born 15 weeks premature, with one of the twins passing away and the other surviving, but with cerebral palsy and visual impairments.

But things started looking up for the Bonuras when they had two more children, and that is when they received the call to have more.

“About three years ago we decided it’s time. Let’s open our house. We’ve been blessed with the resources and home. It just made sense to us,” said Thomas Bonura.

The Bonuras began fostering their now two-year-old son as an infant and then decided to take in his siblings. Then, the couple found out there were twin siblings as well, bringing the total to five siblings.

“Shortly after that, they called us and asked if we wanted to adopt all five and we knew the older boys, the twins. We had visitations with them, and they were just precious and we love them all so much. It was an instant yes,” said Andi Bonura.

The proud parents made it official on May 6 by adopting Bryson, 2, Gabrielle, 4, David, 6, Carter, 8, and Thomas, 8, over a Zoom call, according to Good Morning America.

The children join the Bonura’s biological children, Daphne, 8, Sadie, 10, and Joey, 11, to complete their family of ten.

WFTS reported that after the adoption, neighbors organized a car parade with the couple’s family and friends.

“God’s hand was in it,” said Andi Bonura. “Our family is complete.”