Amazon Driver’s Act of Kindness Inspires Cancer Patient in Chemotherapy

An Amazon delivery driver went above and beyond his delivery duties when he made his delivery rounds to a South Carolina man battling cancer.

Carlos Pagan was diagnosed with blood cancer and receiving chemotherapy treatments. Pagan said that he received flowers and a card signed “Antonio” in a recent delivery along with his package, KTRK reported.

One week later, the driver stopped by again just to check on Pagan. The two met each other through a window. Pagan said he was left “touched” by his actions.

“For him, especially after he had delivered our package to come back so he went out of his way to purchase the flowers and the card and bring it back to the house,” Pagan told WCIV. “What he did was absolutely awesome.”

“He just wanted to make sure that whoever was going, undergoing the cancer treatment was okay,” Carlos’ wife, Denise, said.

The driver told Pagan that he recently lost his grandmother and mother to cancer and wanted to do something good.

Other Amazon delivery drivers have gone above and beyond their duties to be kind to their customers. One delivery driver in Montgomery, Illinois, brought in a family’s trash bins while making a delivery in February, USA Today reported.