A driver told Black Lives Matter protesters blocking Austin’s I-35 on Saturday to move because he needed to get to work.

Video footage showed the unidentified motorist get out of his pickup and confront the protesters, who stood scattered in the road as other drivers honked, according to the New York Post.

A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids. pic.twitter.com/8V4KewGkWL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared the viral footage Sunday morning.

“Hey look! I understand the cause. I appreciate it but I gotta go to work. I’m black. I gotta go to work. I got bills, I got kids. Get the fuck out my way!” he told them.

“I gotta go to work,” the driver said again as he got back into his truck.

Moments later, a protester yelled, “Let him through y’all, let him through!” as the crowd moved to one side and the driver passed by them.

Extra law enforcement officers were brought into Austin as protests continued Saturday night following the death of Garrett Foster, who was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest on July 25, according to KVUE.

The report continued:

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it received reports of people planning to disrupt peaceful protests. While it supports people’s right to lawfully protests [sic], to prevent any violence, DPS troopers are teaming up with the Austin Police Department to increase their presence this weekend. The law enforcement agencies are also working with the National Guard.

One group calling for the city’s police to be defunded showed up outside Austin Councilmember Kathie Tovo’s home on Saturday night.

“They don’t believe Tovo has asked for enough cuts to the Austin Police Department’s budget,” the KVUE report noted.