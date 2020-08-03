VIDEO — Kentucky Woman Celebrates 107th Birthday: ‘I Feel Wonderful’

A woman in Louisville, Kentucky, recently celebrated another milestone birthday surrounded by her loved ones.

“I feel wonderful. I feel happy to have my family here with me, because this time another year, I may not be here,” said Lottie Spencer, who turned 107-years-old on Saturday, August 1.

“I’d like to just show peace, love, and kindness, and be of good cheer one more birthday,” she continued.

To celebrate, five generations of the Spencer’s gathered Saturday to show Lottie how much they loved her with balloons, presents, and goodie bags.

They also hung a banner outside her home that read “107 and Still A Diva, Queen Lottie.”

“This is a special day in our family. She’s the matriarch!” her youngest daughter, Rev. Della Porter commented.

Great-granddaughter Kela Bailey said Lottie was a joy to be with, adding that she loved listening to her tell about life in the past.

“Getting to listen to all of her stories of when she was younger, and just being able to get to know how life was before I was around,” she explained.

When Lottie was born in 1913, Woodrow Wilson became the 28th President of the United States. A few years later, in April 1917, the nation officially entered World War I.

Following her high school graduation in 1931, Lottie became a licensed practical nurse and worked at several hospitals in Louisville over the years, according to WHAS.

In addition to being with friends and family, the birthday girl said Saturday that peace, calm, love, and good food made her happy. Lottie also offered advice on how to live a long and happy life.

“I think the biggest thing is try to be a friendly person, a lovely person, and loving each other. You know, God wants us to love each other. He doesn’t want us to hate each other,” she concluded.