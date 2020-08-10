Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Accuses Maskless Beachgoers of ‘Reckless Behavior’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) scolded a large crowd on Saturday for not wearing masks or social distancing at the city’s lakefront.

“It’s called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don’t make us take steps backwards,” she wrote:

It's called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don't make us take steps backwards. pic.twitter.com/FHxeYfH7Wf — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the mayor said she went to the lakefront to see the crowd for herself, adding, “It’s being addressed”:

In case you were wondering, I stopped by to see for myself. It’s being addressed. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 9, 2020

“Several police vehicles were spotted at Montrose Beach not long after the mayor’s tweet, and several smaller groups of people were seen leaving the area,” CBS Chicago reported.

The city reportedly installed about 300 yards of fencing between the grassy area and the beach on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago.

“But that night, less than 24 hours after Lightfoot’s tweets, people continued to gather at the beach. Many people walked around the fencing or entered from the area near The Dock at Montrose Beach, a beachfront restaurant and bar,” the article read.

Following Saturday’s incident, hundreds of rioters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows and looting stores.

Journalist Andy Ngô shared video footage that reportedly showed the chaos and aftermath:

Looter uses vehicle to break into a business at the Chicago BLM riot overnight. #BlackLivesMatter #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/9CaddwItYO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Aftermath of one area looted in Chicago last night. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/f9GsrjwS8m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

At a press conference Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said police were going after the looters and 100 arrests had already been made, according to Breitbart News.

Despite Lightfoot’s reassurances that officials were taking the violent event seriously and would hold the alleged rioters accountable, Twitter users called for her resignation and urged her to bring in the National Guard.

“Mayor Lightfoot, you have let your city down and should resign immediately! Chicago people deserve better!” one user wrote.

“I have lived in Chicago for 51 years. I love this city and your leadership is ruining it! We need federal help! Step aside your ego,” another commented.