VIDEO: Over 5K Apply to Become Oklahoma Boy’s Forever Family

Thousands of people from across the country have submitted applications to adopt an Oklahoma boy who desperately wants a family.

Nine-year-old Jordan said recently that if he were granted three wishes, he would choose only one thing, according to KFOR.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” he explained.

His brother, Braison, was adopted last year, but Jordan was still looking for his forever family. Right now, he lives in a group home but hoped to find parents who would love him unconditionally.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don’t really care. The reason it’s important is because so I could have some people to talk to anytime [sic] I need to. I hope one of y’all pick me,” he told reporter Lacey Lett.

However, when KFOR aired his story this week, the response was incredible. Calls and messages flooded in from people scattered all over the nation who wanted to give the little boy a home.

Jordan’s permanency planning worker, Christopher Marlowe, said he received over 5,000 submissions.

“I’m in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with,” he told the station, adding that Jordan had been in foster care for six years.

Marlowe recruited other staff members to help sort through the families’ profiles in hopes of finding the nine-year-old’s perfect match.

“I’m really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home,” he commented.

In a tweet Friday, Lett said Jordan’s story had been viewed more than two million times:

UPDATE: Jordan’s story has been viewed more than 2 million times! His permanency planning worker is hopeful Jordan will find his forever home through the outpouring of inquiries. https://t.co/9q5AStHTHK — Lacey Lett (@laceylett) August 15, 2020

Marlowe also hoped to reconnect the siblings in the near future.

“His brother’s adoptive family has been agreeable to that and even if things go well, they said they would be willing to take them out on day passes so they could spend some good quality time together,” he concluded.