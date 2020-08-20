VIDEO: Alabama Police Rescue a Dozen People from Drowning

Three officers with the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Police Department rescued about a dozen people who were stranded due to flash flooding on Tuesday evening, according to dash cam footage.

Sgt. J.E. Spraggins reported that he was near Kaulton Road and 35th Street at 9 p.m. when he heard cries for help, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Facebook page.

Spraggins quickly searched the area and found that the SUV had been swept from the road by rising, rushing water that was waist-high.

At least 12 people, including two infants and several children, were sitting on the vehicle’s roof, according to the video footage.

Two other officers arrived and then began bringing them to safety.

“They had a very calming demeanor with the kids, they assured them everything would be OK,” Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley told WVUA. “We’re all grateful for the heroic actions of these officers. They do work like this every day that a lot of people don’t see. They’re doing everything they can to help the public.”

The Tuscaloosa Police Department praised the actions of the officers involved, saying it was “proud” to have officers like them “serving the community.”