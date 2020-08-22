NY State Sen: I Think Nursing Home COVID Deaths Undercounted by ‘a Couple of Thousand’ ‘at a Minimum’

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D) said that he thinks New York’s numbers underrepresent the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and he believes that “at a minimum, we’re talking probably a couple of thousand additional deaths.”

Skoufis said, “My gut sense is, at a minimum, we’re talking probably a couple of thousand additional deaths.”

He also stated, “We need to understand what worked, what didn’t work, and we need to best prepare for next time, and the only way to do that is to get full information.”

