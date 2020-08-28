Appearing Friday on CNN, Dr. Rob Davidson said that unlike President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech on the White House lawn, the lack of social distancing during the March on Washington is not a major concern because participants are raising awareness for the “public health crisis” of “systemic racism.”

CNN guest Dr. Rob Davidson says that social distancing isn't as big of a concern at the March on Washington as it was last night at President Trump's speech because "this is a public health crisis they are marching against. Systemic racism has taken so many lives in this country" pic.twitter.com/OlrY3yMmin — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: