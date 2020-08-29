Police Rescue Nearly 80 Sick Cats from Home in Missouri; 2 Arrested

An anonymous tipster led the police to rescue nearly 80 sick cats from a home in Missouri and arrest two suspects on animal abuse charges.

The tipster told the police there were too many animals than could fit in the 941 square inch house, KOLR reported.

Police arrived to find 78 cats, many sick with respiratory illnesses or found dead in bags, according to KTVO.

Sedalia Police Detective Davis Mittlehauser said the police arrested two people.

KCTV reported that the two people arrested were Ferdinand M. Bucayan, 37, and Teodora Dalumpines, 57. Police took both suspects to the Pettis County Jail and charged them with multiple counts of animal abuse and neglect.

“At the end of the day, people were taken to jail and all that, but we’re more worried about the animals that were living there, making sure that they get a good outcome, get adopted and get out to good homes,” said Mittlehauser. “That’s really what all this was about.”

Workers with the Sedalia, Missouri, animal shelter made sure that the cats would be treated for medical conditions. After they are treated, the cats will soon go to animal shelters and rescues where they will find their forever homes.