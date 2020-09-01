Donald Trump, Big Ten Commissioner Discuss Getting College Football Started

President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke with the commissioner of the Big Ten college football conference on Tuesday about getting college football started despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump revealed that he spoke with Big Ten conference Commissioner Kevin Warren prior to his trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“I think it was very productive, about getting Big Ten playing again and immediately,” Trump told reporters. “And let’s see what happens. He’s a great guy. It’s a great conference. Tremendous teams.”

The president blamed Democrats for trying to stop sporting events from reopening but said that it was important for the players and the fans to make it happen.

“I think the biggest headwind we have is that you have Democrats that don’t want to see it happen,” he said. “But I think they want to play, and the fans want to see it, and the players have a lot at stake, including possibly playing in the NFL.”

After the conversation, Trump said on Twitter that the plans to reopen football were on the “one yard line.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall football season, according to ESPN, citing “ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eight Nebraska college football players have sued the conference, alleging a breach of contract.

“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” Mike Flood, lead attorney for the players, said in a statement. “These student-athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the prescribed guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September.”

