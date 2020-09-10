Firefighters Create 9/11 Tribute with 2,978 Flags: ‘Simply Beautiful’

A fire department recently unveiled a stunning 9/11 tribute in Stanford, New York, featuring American flags to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks.

“This is simply beautiful. Created by the Stanford Fire Company at Stanford Town Hall Hill, the Twin Towers in red firefighter flags surround police flags. They’re flanked by USA civilian flags,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday:

The 2,978 flags represent those who died that day in 2001, including the Port Authority K-9, Molinaro added.

The memorial will remain outside Stanford Town Hall until September 19, according to the Hudson Valley Post.

On Facebook Saturday morning, the town praised the firefighter’s efforts and said there were no words to express its beauty:

They worked in the hot sun with their masks on to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. This beautiful tribute will be repeated every year so we are reminded to Never Forget. Thank you every single member of the Fire Company and all of their volunteers who planned for so long and worked so hard to create this awesome display.

Molinaro shared more aerial photos of the memorial to his page on Sunday:

Facebook users also expressed their thanks for the heartfelt gesture.

“Awesome display, talked to a Stanford Fire Dept member today when we went to see this. She gave us the background on how this came together! Really nice tribute to the ones who lost their lives on 9-11.. Thank you Stanford FD!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful! God bless all who lost their lives on 9/11. So many heroes,” another commented.

Stanford resident Carol Pederson told the Poughkeepsie Journal she was thankful to live in a town where people cared and remembered those who died during the terrorist attacks.

“I’m really grateful that my town has taken the steps to do this, and more specifically the Stanford Fire Department. Amazing,” she concluded.