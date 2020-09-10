Idaho Girl Battling Cancer Receives More than 2,000 Birthday Cards

An eight-year-old Idaho girl battling cancer has received more than 2,000 birthday cards from all 50 U.S. states and around the world.

Zoe Ray has already undergone 1,000 days of chemotherapy for optic nerve glioma, and her family asked for letters from people from around the country as she hit this milestone to keep her spirits up.

The family had asked for cards to keep her spirits up through a Facebook page called Zoe Ray of Sunshine.

So far, Zoe has received cards from all 50 U.S. states and from countries as far away as Thailand, KBOI reported.

Zoe’s mom says she checks the mail several times a day to see if any additional letters have come for her.

“She checks it a couple times a day now. She’s very excited to receive the letters. It’s something to look forward to, and it takes her mind off of her tummy aching and being tired,” her mom said.

It is not too late to send a card to Zoe if you wish. Her address is:

Zoe Ray of Sunshine

1930 North Wind Cave Way

Eagle, Idaho 83616