San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious is shutting down her business following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) maskless visit last week.

“I am actually done in San Francisco and closing my doors, unfortunately,” she told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

“I started to just get a ton of phone calls, text messages, emails, all my Yelp reviews… saying that they hope I go under and that I fail. So just a lot of negativity towards my business,” the single mom added.

The outlet obtained security footage from eSalon that showed the maskless Pelosi walking through the establishment on August 31, according to Breitbart News.

“Salons throughout the city have been shut down for months but were permitted to offer outdoor services, beginning Tuesday, September 1,” the article said.

Kious learned of the Speaker’s visit when one of her stylists, who rented a chair from the salon, told her about the appointment the day before.

The Breitbart News report stated:

Pelosi reportedly got a wash and blowout, the latter of which Kious noted is a no-go, according to coronavirus safety guidelines for hair salons. A directive from the city’s department of health states that salons and barbershops should “consider temporarily eliminating services that require lengthy blow-drying” — one of the primary services Pelosi reportedly enjoyed.

Kious said Wednesday that she felt hesitant to return to San Francisco, her home of 15 years, because of the negative reaction.

“I’m actually afraid to go back… It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and text messages from clients. But other than that, nothing but negativity,” she explained.

Pelosi later accused the salon of setting her up and claimed she was owed an apology, according to Breitbart News.

Despite the negativity, a GoFundMe page raised $336,563 to help Kious relocate her family and business.

“Keep speaking out for salons and small businesses across the nation! It’s time to safely open up for EVERYONE and not just the privileged and political elite,” wrote the organizer, former Nevada State GOP chairman Amy Tarkanian.