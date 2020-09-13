VIDEO: Electrician Raises over $90K to Repair Senior’s Home for Free

An elderly woman’s home in Woburn, Massachusetts, is getting some much needed repairs thanks to a kindhearted electrician.

When John Kinney arrived at 72-year-old Gloria Scott’s house to fix a broken ceiling light in August, he quickly realized that was just one of her problems, according to CBS News.

“No lights, running water. I think I seen her on a Friday and it stuck with me over the weekend and I said, ‘I got to go back there,'” he recalled.

A few days later, he went back and started repairing her house at no charge and also created a Facebook page called “Nice old lady needs help” to raise money for the project and encourage other tradesmen to join his mission.

Once word got out, it became a massive community effort to renovate Scott’s entire home.

“This could be anybody’s mother, anybody’s grandmother,” said Kinney’s brother, Dan.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Facebook page had raised $92,974 of its $100,000 goal.

Kinney’s business page shared a video September 1 of the ongoing renovations:

The electrician named the group of volunteers Gloria’s Gladiators and said he hoped to someday see chapters across the country doing the same kind of work for seniors in need.

“It’s just — there’s no words for it, you know,” he said of the community’s efforts.

“Look at these people!” Gloria exclaimed as she watched volunteers working on her house. “I mean, I can’t even comprehend the gratitude that I have.”

In a Facebook post on August 21, Kinney praised his neighbors for helping him get the ball rolling and said they were responsible for turning the whole thing into a movement.

“You all have shown me that when the community comes together with a little love and support, it can make a huge impact in a persons life,” the electrician noted.

“Gloria is now a part of my life, and she’s gonna be good. There’s still a lot of old people out there that don’t have anybody though. We must remain vigilant with our elderly,” he concluded.