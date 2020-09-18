Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday condemning terms such as “Chinese virus” used to describe the coronavirus as a form of “anti-Asian sentiment,” the Blaze reported.

“It passed in a mostly party-line vote of 243 to 163 with 14 Republicans voting with the Democratic majority in favor,” the outlet stated.

However, all other Republicans voted against the resolution.

The Blaze article continued:

The text specifically cites the phrases “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu” as examples of “anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric” that has “perpetuated anti-Asian stigma” in the United States. It calls on lawmakers to denounce anti-Asian sentiment in any form, as well as “all manifestations of expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance.”

A cluster of Republicans spoke out against the resolution and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called it “woke culture on steroids,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), said it was ‘ridiculous’ and a ‘waste of time’ as the House was about to adjourn for the week and Democrats and the White House have so far failed to agree on additional coronavirus relief,” the report said.

In a tweet Thursday, Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), who introduced the legislation, said she was thankful for her colleagues’ support, adding “We reject racism”:

My #HRes908 condemning anti-Asian sentiment related to #COVID19 just passed the House. 🙌 We reject racism. Thankful 4 my colleagues' support. It's on @senatemajldr 2 allow the Senate 2 pass the Senate version of my resolution by @SenDuckworth, @SenKamalaHarris & @maziehirono. pic.twitter.com/xnUfIzDEuk — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) September 17, 2020

Prior to the vote, Meng said the president’s use of the terms “China Virus” and “Kung Flu” were “wrong and dangerous”:

Today, the House will vote on my resolution (#HRes908) that condemns anti-Asian sentiment related to #COVID19. @realDonaldTrump's use of China Virus & Kung Flu 2 describe the virus have scapegoated #AAPIs as carriers of the new coronavirus. This is wrong & dangerous. A thread 1/ — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) September 17, 2020

However, President Donald Trump told reporters in March that he did not consider “Chinese virus” a racist remark, saying he used the term to be accurate, the AP report said.

Twitter recently blacklisted Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s account after she claimed the coronavirus originated in China, according to Breitbart News.

“Speaking with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Dr. Yan alleged that China was covering up evidence that the virus came from a lab in Wuhan,” the report said.

“They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression [and] I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear,” she told Carlson.