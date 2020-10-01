WATCH: Sheriff’s Office Replaces Vietnam Veteran’s Stolen Medals

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran in Spotsylvania, Virginia, received a special gift recently after medals he earned in the military were stolen from him.

When Thomas Faleskie’s home was broken into in January 2019, the thieves took his medals, ribbons, and pilot’s wings, according to WKYC.

“The detective assigned to his case, F. Corona, is also a retired sergeant major with the Marine Corps. He was quickly able to identify and charge three thieves, all of whom pled guilty. But, without recovering the medals, Corona didn’t feel justice was served,” the report said.

To remedy the situation, Corona and First Sergeant G. Hamilton, a former Marine Corps captain, eventually got in touch with the Medals of America, who replaced Faleskie’s awards and displayed them in a shadowbox.

During a ceremony at the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office on Friday, the officers presented the Vietnam veteran with the medals:

“It amazes me. In no way did I ever expect anything like this,” Faleskie told reporters, adding, “Usually that’s what you expect from a fellow Marine is total support and a bond of friendship.”