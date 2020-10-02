President Donald Trump thanked Americans for their support on Friday as he traveled to Walter Reed Military Hospital for further care after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a video filmed at the White House and posted to social media.

The president said that first lady Melania Trump continued to do “very well” after testing positive for the virus.

“Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it,” he said.

Earlier Friday, the White House released a statement announcing that the president would go to Walter Reed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

McEnany said that the president “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

Trump, wearing a mask, flashed the cameras a thumbs-up sign as he left the White House to board Marine One for the journey to Walter Reed hospital.