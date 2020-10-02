Zimbabwe President Wishes Trump Well and a Speedy Recovery

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced during a press briefing, that his government has postponed independence day celebrations and discouraged locals from travelling to all affected countries, even though the country has no detected cases so far of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Harare on March 17, 2020. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA …
JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

The President of Zimbabwe took to social media early Friday morning to wish U.S. President Donald Trump well and a speedy recovery from his battle with coronavirus.

Emmerson Mnangagwa also included First Lady Melania Trump in his well wishes when he tweeted:

As Breitbart News reported, Zimbabwe’s head of state was hardly alone in seeking the best for the president.

Dozens of other leaders offered their thoughts as well with an almost universal appeal for a speedy recovery for the occupants of the White House.

