Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement on Monday that President Donald Trump continues to recover from the coronavirus and that he is “excited” about the prospect of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, said, “Just spoke with President @realDonaldTrump and he sounds terrific — very engaged and ready to get back to work!”

He added, “He’s also very excited about Judge Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court and focused on a good deal to help stimulate the economy.”

I very much appreciate all the medical personnel who are taking care of our President and all Americans battling COVID. Finally, it appears drug therapies are making a real difference regarding COVID outcomes. Better days ahead. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2020

“I very much appreciate all the medical personnel who are taking care of our President and all Americans battling [Chinese coronavirus],” Graham continued. “Finally, it appears drug therapies are making a real difference regarding [coronavirus] outcomes. Better days ahead.”

Graham’s comments comes as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that he is “optimistic” about Trump returning to the White House by the end of Monday.

“We’re still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and how strong he’s been in terms of his fight against this [coronavirus] disease that he will be released, but that decision won’t be made until later today,” Meadows said in a phone interview with Fox News.

Meadows added that the president “candidly is already pressing me to get some declassification rolling.” “Obviously, this is an important day as the president continues to improve and ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” he added.

The president also sent out several messages on Twitter on Monday, urging get Americans to vote.

Trump wrote, “IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.