California Public Health: Halloween Trick-or-Treating Is Dangerous, High Risk

Halloween decorations are displayed in front of a home on October 30, 2020 in Sierra Madre, California. - The neighborhood is famous for huge crowds coming out to view the displays while trick or treating, though this year the second largest commercial holiday in the United States will be celebrated …
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

As part of its coronavirus-related guidance, the California Department of Public Health urged Californians to replace “traditional trick-or-treating” on Halloween with a “household candy hunt.”

The public health bureaucracy shared its coronavirus advisory via Instagram with accompanying illustrations.

California’s health department wrote:

Happy Halloween! Please remember to follow guidance and enjoy safer, alternative celebrations that don’t spread coronavirus to your family and in your community. For some alternatives go to covid19.ca.gov/holidays
The Golden State’s official health guidance listed two series of three different Halloween celebration scenarios — one for children and another for adults — it characterized as carrying three different levels of risk.

The advisory deems “traditional trick-or-treating,” in which kids go door-to-door collecting candies, as “high risk”. The associated illustration includes a yellow and black “DANGER” warning.

For adults, a “virtual costume contest” is suggested as a “low risk” alternative relative to “open-air gatherings” (cast as “moderate risk) and “indoor parties” (cast as “high risk” alongside a yellow and black “DANGER” label).

Many of the cartoon characters in the health department’s advisory are drawn with masks.

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly recently urged families to restrict gatherings to no more than three households.

