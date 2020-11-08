A veteran and his family are enjoying their new, mortgage-free home in Lubbock, Texas, thanks to several local organizations.

“Russell Snodgrass served in the navy, spending six years serving the United States. He suffered serious injuries to his back and a traumatic brain injury while deployed in Korea and Iraq and was honorably discharged in 2005,” EverythingLubbock.com reported.

Since that time, the veteran’s injuries have grown worse, putting him at risk of being wheelchair-bound.

However, things began to look up in March when West Texas Hero Homes, H-E-B, and Operation Family Home announced they were joining forces to give the Snodgrass family a custom-built, mortgage-free home.

“It’s really our way to give back a little bit to the veterans who have given so much to us,” Executive vice president for the Northwest food truck division of H-E-B, Juan-Carlos Ruck, explained.

After a ceremony outside the home on Friday, Russell’s wife, Ashley, said there were no words to express how she felt about receiving the keys.

“I’m a little overwhelmed. This is unbelievable and it is beautiful,” she commented.

“This alone relieves so much stress that the fact that the doorways and hallways are wider helps with movement for him if we need it — when we need it — and space for the kids. It’s just peace of mind, which is priceless,” Ashley noted.

Operation Family Home shared photos taken at the ceremony on its Facebook page: