‘Are We Doing this Based on Science?’: Aaron Rodgers Questions NFL Covid Protocols

Packers star quarterback is taking stock of the NFL’s coronavirus testing protocols, and it’s clear to him that there are some “double standards.”

On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers listed some of the NFL’s more contradictory protocols.

Rodgers asked, “You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact — but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room?”

"I just think there's some double standards… You can dap up a guy after the game but you can't eat at the same lunch table as a teammate"@AaronRodgers12 on the COVID protocols #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/7RqyrUgSWQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2020

“You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate? You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room?

“I just think some of those things to me just don’t really add up. Like I understand what we’re tryin’ to do, we’re trying to get every game in and stay healthy. But, I think just some of those things, … I just think that some things make sense and then some things don’t make a lot of sense.”

Rodgers also pointed out the inconsistency of a rule that requires players to keep their distance from each other at the end of the game, despite having just played 60 minutes of close contact football.

“There’s spit and sweat and all this stuff and we hit and we’re tackling — and we can’t go and talk to somebody who we know on another team?”

Though, the future Hall of Famer seemed to understand at least part of the NFL’s motivation for those types of rules.

“Some of it is definitely for the optics of it. Some of it is probably based on science … but it’s definitely changed the season for sure.”