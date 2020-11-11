Tell the guests that Thanksgiving dinner is canceled.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced orders Wednesday slapping a ten-person cap on gatherings in private residences, including apartments and houses. That means that a lot of family plans for even small Thanksgiving dinners will have to be canceled or risk moving ahead in violation of state law.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers. Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm. Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Restaurants and bars are also being ordered to close at 10 p.m. Health authorities are convinced that late-night dining and drinking is riskier, perhaps because people can stay longer when drinking and dining places are open later.

Mysteriously, gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

The rules take effect at 10 p.m. Friday.