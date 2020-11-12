Police: Man in Custody After Making ‘Alarming Statements’ During Flight

A man was taken into custody in Philadelphia after officials say he behaved erratically and made “alarming statements” during a flight Thursday.

“The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on American Airlines Flight #2392 from Orlando to Philadelphia,” Fox 29 reported.

An American Airlines spokesperson clarified that the man did not try to access the flight deck area, but he “exhibited ‘erratic behavior’ and was making ‘alarming statements,'” the article read.

Police said the individual asked a flight attendant to speak with the pilot when the aircraft was about 80 miles from Philadelphia International Airport.

However, he reportedly ran back to his seat where a flight attendant and another passenger stayed with him until the plane landed.

Police initially said the man tried to break into the cockpit, but later determined he never attempted to do so, ABC 6 reported.