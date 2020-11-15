Two NYC Window Washers Injured After Scaffolding Fails on 50th Floor

Two New York City window washers were hospitalized with minor to severe injuries Saturday after their scaffolding failed 50 stories up on a 101-story building in Hudson Yards.

Both workers — a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s — were washing windows on the skyscraper’s 50th floor when the scaffolding gave way, causing a “controlled descent” down the building’s side, the New York Daily News reported.

Their plunge ended at the 37th floor, jolting the men off the teetering platform.

The two men then fell two more stories to the roof of the 35th floor.

Both men were conscious as first responders broke through a window to get them to safety.

The men were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. One man suffered serious injuries, while the other had only minor injuries.

“It sounds like they’re going to be all right — but they’re banged up,” an FDNY spokesman at the scene said.

The cause of the malfunction remained under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.

The 1,296-foot office building is known as the city’s fourth-tallest skyscraper and includes a triangular observation deck known as “the Edge” on its 101st floor.