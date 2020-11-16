Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine 95% Effective in Clinical Trial

Moderna, Inc., reported Monday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine had proven 94.5% effective in clinical trials, the latest good news in the battle against the pandemic and an affirmation of President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

We just announced that mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study.

The news came exactly one week after Pfizer and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said that their coronavirus vaccine had proven 90% effective, which was heralded as an unexpected bit of good news that sent stock markets soaring.

National Public Radio reported:

The results for both vaccines come from interim analyses of large clinical studies. In the Moderna study there were 30,000 volunteers. Half got two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart, half got two shots of a placebo on the same schedule. … Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use the same technology to make their vaccines. It’s based on a molecule known as mRNA, or messenger RNA. That molecule contains genetic instructions for making proteins inside cells. …