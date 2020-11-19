Gavin Newsom: California COVID Curfew, 10p-5a, Starting Nov. 21, for a Month

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a curfew Thursday that will run from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., starting Saturday, lasting for a month, in “purple tier” counties hardest hit by the coronavirus surge, covering 94% of the state’s population.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

🚨 #BREAKING @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom issues a curfew for most of California from 10PM-5AM beginning Saturday night. The order impacts counties in the most restrictive “purple” tier, which currently includes 94% of Californians. Attached is their announcement & rationale. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gmXEXbb6xk — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 19, 2020

Newsom had floated the idea of a curfew on Monday, as quoted by Breitbart News:

We also are considering — full disclosure, little bit of a preview — the notion of a curfew. Now, before you jump in terms of your mindset of whether or not it’s a good idea or bad idea, we are assessing that as well. I have on my desk, quite literally, three studies from France, Germany and Saudi Arabia, interestingly, that have done comprehensive studies on the efficacy of their strategies as it relates to curfews. We know in the United States there are two states in particular that have statewide curfews of interest, at least. And that’s Massachusetts — an alcohol-based curfew — in the state of Virginia. There are a lot of cities, large and small, all across the country that also are promoting certain kinds of curfews. All that’s being assessed, we want to socialize that. We have a lot of questions about what that looks like, what that doesn’t look like. Who does it impact, who doesn’t it impact. What does a real curfew mean in terms of, just certain kinds of industry and business activities. That’s what we’re referring to in this space.

The curfew would expire just days before Christmas.

