Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with another individual who has contracted the virus, according to a Friday press release.

“Senator Scott came into contact with someone after returning to Florida on Friday evening (11/13) who subsequently tested positive, and has been quarantining at his home in Naples since then,” the press release stated. The senator took “multiple” rapid tests throughout the week, which came back negative. However, the PCR test taken Tuesday came back positive.

In a statement, the Florida Republican said he is “feeling good” and described his symptoms as “very mild.”

“I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C., I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” Scott said, urging people to listen to public health officials.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible,” he continued.

“I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients and I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] will be a thing of the past,” he added:

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

This week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, also announced that he had tested positive for the virus. In a November 18 update, Grassley said he remained “symptom free”:

I remain symptom free & in isolation. I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 18, 2020

A handful of senators have contracted the virus throughout the pandemic, including Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Rand Paul (R-KY).