CDC Panel: Health Workers, Nursing Homes Should Get Covid Vaccine First

NEW YORK (AP) — Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said in Tuesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 to recommend priority be given to those groups in the first days of any coming vaccination program, when doses are expected to be very limited.

The two priority groups encompass around 24 million Americans out of a U.S. population of about 330 million.