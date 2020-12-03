Viral TikTok Video of Sasha Obama Dancing with Friends Deleted

A TikTok video of former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, went viral this week on social media before being deleted.

“The 15-second video, set to artist Popp Hunna’s 2020 track ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette),’ shows Sasha in front of about seven people, all unmasked and inside what appears to be a kitchen,” the New York Post reported.

The group then performs a dance while a few of them mouth the words to the song:

According to the Post article, a TikTok user by the name of pixiestick222, who is also one of the dancers, posted the video that has since been removed.

In a video on Wednesday that featured her pet, pixiestick222 replied to someone who said, “Gurl we don’t give a damn about tha cat… WHERE’S SASHA??!??!”

After the initial TikTok dance video spread across the internet, YouTube users criticized Sasha and her friends for not wearing masks or staying six feet apart.

“Her parents are public figures and she has a lot of potential influence. This is just not the right way people in and related to Democratic politicans [sic] should act in [sic] during a pandemic. It doesn’t matter that they were tested, this definitely says that gatherings are okay,” one person said.

“Ummm…No masks? No social distancing? Interesting,” another commented.

In a tweet on November 25, the former president urged followers to celebrate Thanksgiving virtually if they were able to do so.

“Wear a mask. And as always, listen to the experts. The choices you make could save lives,” he wrote:

Let’s all do our part this Thanksgiving to keep people safe and healthy. Celebrate virtually, if you can. Wear a mask. And as always, listen to the experts. The choices you make could save lives. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 25, 2020

However, some Twitter users did not agree with his comments.

“Hopefully we are also listening to the wisdom of our parents and grandparents who are suffering from isolation and depression which is shortening their lives and destroying their spirit,” one person replied.

“I had actually planned on staying home until all the government said I should. Now I’m gonna drive halfway across the country, without a mask, and have thanks giving [sic] with a brother I never see. Becuse [sic] the first amendment says I can,” another stated.