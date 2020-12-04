A veteran who repaired bomb damaged trains in France during World War II beat the coronavirus just before his 104th birthday Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Major Wooten’s granddaughter, Holley Wooten McDonald, said he was physically drained and slightly fuzzy mentally following his battle with the virus but appears to be getting better, according to Fox 40.

“I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested. It’s amazing that a 104 year old survived COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” she explained.

When he was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday, Wooten, who served as a private first class in the Army, waved as nurses and loved ones sang “Happy Birthday.”

According to McDonald, their family is full of medical professionals.