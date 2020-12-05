San Francisco Mayor London Breed expressed regret this week for dining at a restaurant in November while telling residents to avoid social gatherings.

“This criticism is fair. It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not–I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better,” she wrote in a tweet Thursday:

The mayor attended a birthday party at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley just one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ate there and three days before banning indoor dining at restaurants in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Breed took a few days off after election day and joined seven others the night of Nov. 7 to celebrate socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday, Breed’s spokesman Jeff Cretan confirmed. The party of eight dined in the same kind of partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier as Newsom did — making it more of an indoor dining experience than an outdoor one. … The dinner would have certainly violated San Francisco’s health guidelines if it took place in Breed’s own city. San Francisco has issued stricter guidance than the state for several types of businesses, including restaurants, which were not supposed to seat groups larger than six indoors or outdoors unless everyone lived together.

In a subsequent tweet on Thursday, Breed said, “What I especially regret is that the urgency of our public health message in this moment has never been more dire and my actions have distracted from that”:

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed a video of several Democrat political figures, including Newsom and Breed, ignoring their own coronavirus lockdown rules.

The images also included CNN’s Chris Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Los Angeles Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“These images behind me make clear Democrats’ mindset: rules for thee but not for me,” McEnany said.