A young woman in Ammon, Idaho, got a very special delivery recently from a secret Santa who wanted to let her know she is loved.

The anonymous donor is busy handing out more than $500,000 in gifts to community members in need with the help of a local news team, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

“Brooke Nichols has had spine, neck and other bone issues most of her life. She has been through multiple surgeries and wears braces on her legs,” the outlet said.

Because of her health issues, Brooke needs shoes called AFOS (accommodate ankle foot orthosis) that work with her braces to help her walk.

However, her Medicaid insurance does not cover the shoes and Brooke also needs a pair of boots to wear with the braces.