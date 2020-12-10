A Vietnam War veteran finally received his long awaited high school diploma this week in Tucson, Arizona.
State and school leaders cheered for Clyde “Rocky” Brown during the ceremony on Tuesday when he received his diploma thanks to a revamped Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (AZDVS) program, according to KOLD.
“I didn’t want to be left behind during wartime and wanted to help fight over there, to serve the people… America, Americans,” Brown told the outlet.
In 1967, Brown left everything to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. Even though the then 17-year-old never graduated from high school, he learned a lot in the military and survived many dangerous situations.
“We got rocketed quite often and had bombs dropped on us,” he said, adding, “We got shot at. I ducked a lot!”
His career as an aircraft mechanic shaped him into the man he is today.
“I helped the men that were actually out in the field – we helped put them in body bags and ship them home to their folks,” Brown recalled. “[It] made me realize I’m pretty fortunate.”
Brown’s home is full of Marine Corps memorabilia such as medals, challenge coins, blankets, and wall art, but no diploma.
However, that changed Tuesday evening when AZDVS employees presented him with the document.
“I thought it would be great to bring this program back and acknowledge those who haven’t received their diploma,” said AZDVS director Col. Wanda Wright.
“[They don’t have to take any courses], we just acknowledge their service for them to be eligible for it. That’s enough. Mr. Brown, in this case, served 10 years,” she continued.
Brown said his long awaited diploma will be displayed where everyone can see it.
“I’m really grateful. My wife is just ecstatic and glad that I was able to get this recognition,” he commented.
