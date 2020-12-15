A Good Samaritan and several first responders saved a family whose car flipped and landed upside down in a canal in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Bodycam footage showed the moment Orlando Police Officer Mckenzie Greene saw the overturned car off of Lee Vista Boulevard, according to Fox 35.

“It’s a 4-year-old baby, guys, a male and 4-year-old baby,” Greene said in describing the scene. “There was a 7 to 8-year-old kid just screaming, gut curdling.”

In the video, a boy who identified himself as Gabriel is heard pleading with the officers to help his family still trapped inside the car:

WATCH: Body-worn camera recorded tense moments in a retention pond along Lee Vista Blvd. December 10, as our officers & @OrlandoFireDept worked side-by side to rescue a 12-year-old, his father, & his 4-year-old brother trapped in a car. The family is safe & in good health! pic.twitter.com/Ghnp2g43Xh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 14, 2020

“We just immediately started taking off our gear and jumped in,” said Corp. Maranford Johnson.

When the first responders got into the water, they discovered a man identified as Jose Diaz was already trying to rescue Gabriel’s father and younger brother.

Officer Tyler Smith noted that Diaz called 911 and “He also went into the water and held the child’s head above water before we got there.”

Greene said she eventually took hold of the child, then cut the car seat’s belt and pulled him to safety.

“The guys pulled me out with him in my arms,” she noted.

The boys’ father, Gabriel Carrero, had an air pocket that enabled him to talk to the first responders, according to Officer Smith.

Once they cut off the vehicle’s doors, he was able to escape.

“I don’t think it hit me until all three people were out and we took a deep breath and we’re like, ‘We got them all out,” Greene said of the harrowing event.

Carrero later explained that the car ran over something and “When I hit the boardwalk, the car lost control and start to jumping.”

He considers it a Christmas gift that he and his sons survived the crash, and the first responders believe Diaz played a big role in their rescue.

“I believe in God and God definitely put him in that position to ultimately save lives,” Smith concluded.