A secret Santa recently surprised a family living near Ashton, Idaho, with several gifts that will help them through the Christmas season.

The anonymous benefactor has been handing out more than $500,000 in gifts to deserving community members with the help of a local news team, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

Shanna and Brandon Wheeler have ten children, eight of whom are adopted and nine of them have special needs. The couple has also fostered over 30 children in the past and keep their home open to anyone in need.

“Earlier this year, Shanna was diagnosed with breast cancer. While this was happening, their oldest daughter was fighting a life-threatening infection,” the outlet said.

In addition, Brandon was forced to quit his job in hotel management and work at a gas station to be closer to home and his family. He also drives back and forth to Idaho Falls and Salt Lake to take his wife and kids to doctor appointments.

When reporter Nate Eaton showed up at their house not long ago, they were shocked to learn about the gifts he brought with him on behalf of the anonymous donor.

“Thank you, this is so nice,” Shanna said as she opened the first box containing $2,000 in gas cards.

Eaton then handed her a second box that had $2,000 for groceries tucked inside. “Oh, wow!” she exclaimed, adding that it was about a month’s worth of food for the entire household.

However, that was not the last surprise of the day.

Behind the grocery gift cards was a $2,000 credit to Ashley Furniture HomeStore so the Wheeler’s can purchase anything their family needs.

“You can get beds or couches, or a dining room set, or whatever you want. Secret Santa has that there for you as a credit,” Eaton told them.

“Thank you. This is so wonderful… this is so great,” Shanna replied.