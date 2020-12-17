Critics are lambasting Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) after she was spotted in public without a mask dining at a paint and wine bar after urging residents to stay home and avoid nonessential activities during the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo joined the list of Democrat politicians caught violating their own coronavirus recommendations.

Last Friday night, days after posting a message on Twitter calling on residents to obey the state’s “pause” on social events and wear a mask, someone reportedly photographed the Rhode Island Democrat mask-less in public at a wine and paint gathering.

On December 7, the Rhode Island Democrat wrote:

It’s week two of our pause. I know it’s been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who’s following our guidance. Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around.

When asked to comment on the incident, the governor’s office explained to a local ABC News channel, “The governor had dinner at a local restaurant with her husband, and had her mask on anytime she was not eating/drinking.”

The Washington Examiner noted on Thursday:

While some residents expressed support for the governor when asked about her outing, several also expressed sharp criticism, including one woman who responded, “Shame on you, Gina.” The day after Raimondo was photographed dining out in public, Rhode Island’s Health Director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting Raimondo and other officials to quarantine themselves.

Critics have blasted several Democrat politicians for violating their own coronavirus recommendations and restrictions, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.