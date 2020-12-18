The House voted 57 to 43 to repeal the act, according to the Detroit News.

Rep. Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis) said the 1945 law gives the executive branch too much power.

“I don’t care who the governor is — I think it’s improper levels of power,” he explained. “This is not what ought to be in our state laws. This is handing over the keys.”

On December 7, Whitmer extended a three-week coronavirus lockdown by 12 days, according to Breitbart News.

“Hope is on the horizon,” she claimed, “but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

“This is all about protecting our families and frontline workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all,” the governor continued.

Approximately one-third of Michigan restaurants believe they will shut down for good in 2021, according to a report by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA).

“The MRLA says about 5,600 Michigan restaurant operators say it will be unlikely they will be in business within six months, amounting to 33 percent of the state’s restaurants,” Breitbart News reported.